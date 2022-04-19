Theranos Never Fulfilled Finger Stick Test Promise, Jury Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 19, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A former Walgreens vice president testified Tuesday in the criminal fraud trial of ex-Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that the pharmacy company's partnership with the startup was built on its promise of offering finger-prick-only blood tests, but that goal was never fully met. Nimesh Jhaveri worked for Walgreens for 30 years and was the company's vice president of health care services when he left in 2018. He testified that he first learned of Theranos around 2011, when the pharmacy chain was looking to redesign some of its stores and offer new services. By 2013, the two companies had inked a deal...

