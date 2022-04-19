As Travel Mask Mandates Fall, The DOJ Mulls What's Next

By Linda Chiem (April 19, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will appeal a district court's order striking down the federal mask mandate for public transportation if public health officials recommend extending it, even as airlines, Amtrak, various transit agencies and ride-hailing companies abandon their mask requirements. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 14-month-old federal mask mandate was declared unlawful Monday by a Florida district judge, which means the U.S. is going back to the days of patchwork state and local requirements, company policies and other COVID-19 mitigation measures. Mass transit riders in New Jersey wear masks Tuesday, even as a Florida federal judge...

