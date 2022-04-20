Latham Adds 2 Ex-White & Case Energy Partners

By Matt Perez (April 20, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced Tuesday the hiring of two former White & Case LLP attorneys as partners in its project development and finance practice, as well as its energy and infrastructure industry group. Christopher Peponis joins the firm in Houston, while Hamad Al-Hoshan joins in New York. Both will also serve as members of the firm's finance department. "Chris and Hamad's experience and knowledge will help us continue to navigate this ever-changing project development and finance landscape," Jeff Greenberg, the firm's global chair of the project development finance practice, said in a statement. "They are known for innovative, practical and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS