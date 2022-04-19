Alabama AG Ends Opioid Holdout With Deals Worth $276M

By Hailey Konnath (April 19, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday unveiled $276 million in settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors, saying the deals give the state a better bargain than it would have come away with under nationwide settlements. The agreements put to rest Alabama's claims against manufacturers Endo Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson and distributor McKesson Corp. for their parts in exacerbating the opioid epidemic in Alabama, according to a statement from Marshall's office. The state had declined to participate in nationwide settlements in favor of hashing out its own deals with the companies. Specifically, Endo has agreed to pay $25 million, J&J...

