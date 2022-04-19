Consulting Firm Hit With Class Action Over Data Breach

By Kelcey Caulder (April 19, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Consulting firm Horizon Actuarial Services LLC is facing a proposed class action over a November 2021 data breach that allegedly affected more than 100,000 individuals who were signed up for benefit plans through their employers. Justin Sherwood sued Horizon in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Tuesday, claiming the firm failed to safeguard his and others' personal information, allowing their names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and health plan information to be stolen by criminal hackers. According to the complaint, the breach affected 25 multiemployer benefit plans and thousands of plan participants. Sherwood seeks to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS