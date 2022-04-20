Cessna Says Emirati Family Can't Escape $95M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (April 20, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Cessna urged a New York judge on Tuesday to deny an Emirati family's attempt to duck litigation aimed at enforcing a $95 million arbitral award stemming from a defaulted business jet lease deal, pointing to a ruling last month from an Abu Dhabi appellate court enforcing the award. CesFin Ventures LLC — the entity to which Cessna assigned all of its rights under the award — urged U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in a letter to deny the motion to dismiss filed by members of the Ghaith family, arguing that their "specious" argument that pending proceedings in the United Arab...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS