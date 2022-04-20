BIA Restores Calif. Tribes' Land-Leasing Authority

By Caleb Symons (April 20, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has announced it has given five California tribes greater authority to lease their federally held or restricted land for various purposes, including residential and commercial use. Due to their new leasing powers from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the tribes' land-use decisions are no longer subject to additional review by U.S. Department of the Interior officials, the BIA announced in a press release on Tuesday. That authority — issued in recent weeks under the HEARTH Act of 2012 — was extended to the Karuk Tribe, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, the Northfork Rancheria of Mono Indians, the Pala Band of...

