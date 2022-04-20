Cruise Line's Sofa Caused Spine Injury, Not Smoking

By Jonathan Capriel (April 20, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A passenger who won a $2.2 million verdict against Royal Caribbean Cruises after one of its lounge sofas collapsed, breaking his spine, is now asking a Miami federal judge to pin 100% of the blame on the cruise company, arguing smoking didn't cause his injury. The jury was wrong to heap any of the blame for injuries suffered by 70-year-old John Elardi on anyone but Royal Caribbean because there is no evidence that post-surgery cigarette use caused Elardi to slow his recovery, according to his motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict filed Tuesday. "No medical expert for either side was ever...

