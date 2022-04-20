Calif. Panel Affirms Insurers' Win In $102M ConAgra Row

By Hope Patti (April 20, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- ConAgra cannot obtain coverage from its insurers for its nearly $102 million share of a settlement over the use of lead paint in California, a state appeals court ruled, saying a state law relieves insurers of liability for losses caused by the willful misconduct of a policyholder. A California state appeals court ruled that insurers of ConAgra are off the hook from covering the company's nearly $102 million share of a settlement over the use of lead paint. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki) The First Appellate District held on Tuesday that a trial court correctly granted summary judgment to more than 50 of ConAgra...

