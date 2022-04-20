Native Group Suing SD Hotel Over Racial Bias Leads Boycott

By Joyce Hanson (April 20, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A group representing Native American interests that hit a South Dakota hotel-casino with a federal civil rights lawsuit last month is now leading a boycott against the owners, urging customers and vendors to hold them accountable for their alleged discrimination against Indigenous people. Members and supporters of a nonprofit philanthropic group called NDN Collective, which pushes for Indigenous rights and policy changes, on Wednesday picketed outside the Foothills Inn in Rapid City, a hotel property owned by the same family that owns the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino. The hotel-casino threatened to ban all Native people from the...

