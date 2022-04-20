Prison-Bound 'Varsity Blues' Dad 'Subverted' American Dream

By Brian Dowling (April 20, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Taiwan-born parent who built wealth as a warehouse executive after becoming a U.S. citizen "subverted" his version of the American dream by paying a bribe to inflate his son's college entrance exam scores, a judge said Wednesday as he approved an agreed-upon nine-week prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton signed off on the stipulated prison term and $75,000 fine outlined in a December plea agreement for I-Hsin Chen, who allegedly paid "Varsity Blues" scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer $75,000 to boost his son's ACT scores by having an associate correct answers after the test. The judge said Chen was not born into...

