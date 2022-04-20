Illinois Judge OKs Merging United Airlines ERISA Suits

By Emily Brill (April 20, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge consolidated three proposed class actions accusing United Airlines of locking certain retirees out of its most generous benefits package, allowing those former employees to pursue their Employee Retirement Income Security Act allegations together. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow signed off on merging the suits Tuesday, giving the retirees three weeks to file a consolidated amended complaint. The retirees have accused United of steering longtime employees toward a program that promised them "the most valuable separation benefits that [United] will be able to offer" in exchange for ending their employment in 2020. Then, in January 2021, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS