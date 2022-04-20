Fox Rothschild And Developer Agree To Dismiss NJ Suit

By Nick Muscavage (April 20, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP and developer Pennview Partners LLC have recently agreed to settle a claim of professional negligence and a dispute over $140,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees relating to a redevelopment project in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Philadelphia-based law firm and developer together submitted a stipulation of dismissal on April 14 informing New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael J. Kassel that the claims have been resolved and that Pennview Partners' complaint should be dismissed with prejudice. Pennview filed its suit against Fox Rothschild and Jeffrey M. Hall, an attorney formerly with the firm, in December 2021 alleging that the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS