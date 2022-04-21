Montana Resort Wants Separate Suit Over River Pollution

By Joyce Hanson (April 21, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A resort accused of polluting the Gallatin River in Montana is asking a federal judge to let it fight environmental groups' claims against it separately from another resort also named in the groups' lawsuit, saying the issues raised are distinct and require a different legal analysis. Spanish Peaks Mountain Club told the court Tuesday that it doesn't belong in Cottonwood Environmental Law Center and Gallatin Wildlife Association's suit also brought against Yellowstone Mountain Club LLC on Clean Water Act claims. In a brief supporting its motion to sever the claims, Spanish Peaks said the environmental groups in February added the resort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS