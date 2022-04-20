Academics Rip 5th Circ.'s Ruling In Avanci Patent Suit

By Matthew Perlman (April 20, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A group of academics told the Fifth Circuit the court's nixing of an antitrust suit from Continental Automotive against patent-licensing entity Avanci "eviscerates" the commitments patent holders agree to when their technology gets included in industry standards. The law and economics scholars asked for permission to file an amicus brief with the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday backing Continental's bid for a rehearing by the full circuit after a panel found in late February that the auto component supplier lacks standing to bring its case. Several automobile and technology industry groups also filed proposed amicus briefs supporting Continental on Wednesday. Continental accuses Nokia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS