Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Slams Wells Fargo For Rejecting Black Judge In Bias Suit

By James Mills (April 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing a would-be class of homeowners suing Wells Fargo for its alleged use of race as a factor in mortgage refinancing decisions has criticized the bank for what he called its racist move to reject a Black judge assigned to preside over the case.

Trent Copeland, a partner in the litigation firm Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey LLP, blasted the San Francisco-based bank on Wednesday for declining to consent to the random assignment of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore, the only Black woman sitting in the Northern District of California, to hear the case.

"In a case that is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!