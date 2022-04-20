DOJ Charges Israeli Corporate Atty With Securities Fraud

By Al Barbarino (April 20, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice unsealed an indictment Wednesday charging an Israeli citizen and corporate lawyer with securities fraud, claiming he reaped $1.2 million in illicit trading gains through inside information he learned about the 2018 acquisition of energy company U.S. Geothermal Inc. Along with the DOJ's indictment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also hit the attorney, Moshe Strugano, and his alleged co-conspirator and close friend, Rinat Gazit, with a parallel insider trading lawsuit tied to the alleged scheme. Strugano used information gleaned from Gazit, a former head of mergers and acquisitions at Ormat Technologies Inc., to trade ahead of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS