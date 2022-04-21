Cheat Sheet: Round 3 Of VLSI's Patent War Against Intel

By Ryan Davis (April 21, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The third trial in a multibillion-dollar dispute over semiconductor patents between hedge fund-backed licensing company VLSI Technology and chipmaker Intel kicks off Monday in the Western District of Texas. Each of the three trials before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has involved different VLSI patents. In the latest trial, the company accuses Intel of infringing one patent, after dropping two others from the case in the days leading up to the trial. It is seeking just over $1 billion in damages. VLSI already won more than $2 billion from Intel in the first trial last year, but got nothing in the...

