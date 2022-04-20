3 Jurisdictional Questions After High Court Arbitration Ruling

By Michael Gill and Andrew Spadafora (April 20, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- On March 31, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in Badgerow v. Walters that resolved a circuit split and effectively narrowed federal courts' jurisdiction over post-arbitration disputes.[1] In a 2009 opinion, Vaden v. Discover Bank, the Supreme Court had ruled that federal courts have jurisdiction over petitions to compel arbitration under Section 4 of the Federal Arbitration Act if the court would have jurisdiction over the underlying dispute — the look-through approach.[2] The 8-1 Badgerow majority refused to apply the look-through analysis in determining federal jurisdiction for an application to confirm or vacate an arbitral award under FAA Sections 9...

