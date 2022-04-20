Trump Says No Contempt Since He Doesn't Have Documents

By Sanjay Talwani (April 20, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump told a New York court that he shouldn't be held in contempt for defying a subpoena because the documents sought by New York's attorney general are held by the Trump Organization, not Trump himself. In a filing Tuesday with the New York Supreme Court for New York County opposing the contempt motion by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump said such a remedy would be warranted only in the most egregious of circumstances, and that he's thoroughly complied with the subpoena. He also accuses James of engaging in a "contrived publicity stunt," filing her contempt motion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS