Ex-XFL Commissioner Asks Court To Block Pay Clawback Try

By Rick Archer (April 20, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The former commissioner of Vincent McMahon's XFL football league is asking a Connecticut judge to block an attempt in Delaware bankruptcy court to claw back some of the $11 million the league paid him, saying it's a rehash of claims rejected by the Connecticut court. In a motion filed Tuesday, Oliver Luck said the adversary action filed by Peter Hurwitz, the Chapter 11 plan administrator of XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC includes many of the same allegations about Luck's job performance that the Connecticut court dismissed in a summary judgment in February. "The bottom line is that the complaint is nothing...

