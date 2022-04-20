9th Circ. Upholds Strip Clubs' Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (April 20, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The operators of 23 U.S. strip clubs lost their appeal before the Ninth Circuit after a panel said Wednesday that a recent decision by a California appellate court forecloses insurance coverage for losses from pandemic orders. The Ninth Circuit ruled against the operators of 23 U.S. strip clubs and an adult superstore, finding that their alleged losses were caused by government orders and not covered direct physical loss or damage under their Beazley Underwriting Ltd. policies. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The three-judge panel found that the losses alleged by the strip clubs and an adult superstore, led by Rialto Pockets Inc., were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS