Chewy Seeks Sanctions For 'Frivolous' IBM Patent Claims

By Jasmin Jackson (April 21, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Chewy is calling on a New York federal judge to sanction IBM for asserting meritless patent infringement counterclaims in Chewy's suit over $36 million in licensing fees demanded by the tech giant, arguing claim construction had already indicated the pet retailer was not using the technology outlined in the patent. Chewy Inc. said in a motion filed Wednesday that International Business Machines Corp. should be sanctioned for maintaining "unreasonable" counterclaims that the pet retailer infringed U.S. Patent No. 7,496,831, which outlines steps for rendering a webpage. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff declared that Chewy didn't infringe the '831...

