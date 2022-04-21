Real Estate Rumors: Steve Hudson, Feil, Derick Pomerantz

By Andrew McIntyre (April 21, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Developers Steve Hudson and Charlie Ladd have broken ground on a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hotel project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The developers broke ground at 1007 E. Las Olas Blvd., where they are planning to build a 140-room hotel, according to the report. Standard Security Life Insurance Co. of New York has inked a deal to lease 11,314 square feet of space on Madison Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The firm is taking space at 488 Madison Ave., which is owned by The Feil Organization, and will move from its current nearby location...

