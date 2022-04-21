Dechert Withholding Docs In Iraqi Telecom Fight, Court Hears

By Caleb Symons (April 21, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An Iraqi telecommunications company wants Dechert LLP to fork over documents that it told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday help show the law firm's clients conspired to defraud its $800 million investment in a cellular network provider. In a letter to the court, Iraq Telecom Ltd. said Dechert declined to share hundreds of documents that were attached to emails the BigLaw firm provided under subpoena earlier this month. Those documents do not, as Dechert has claimed, contain confidential legal strategy but rather "highlight the harm" caused by the alleged conspiracy, according to Iraq Telecom, which is pursuing discovery in federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS