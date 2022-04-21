Elon Musk Says He Has Secured $46.5B To Buy Twitter

By Tom Zanki (April 21, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk told regulators Thursday that he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to acquire Twitter and is considering launching a tender offer to the company's shareholders, even as its directors are trying to thwart a hostile takeover. Musk's disclosure of financing commitments and a potential tender offer — meaning he would bypass the board of directors and appeal directly to Twitter Inc. shareholders to buy their stock — comes one week after he proposed taking the social media giant private for $43 billion, or $54.20 a share. The "non-binding" proposal submitted to Twitter directors represented a...

