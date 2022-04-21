White Farmers Fight Black Farmers' Bid For Fact Discovery

By Joyce Hanson (April 21, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A group of white farmers who claim the U.S. Department of Agriculture excluded them from COVID-19 relief funds allocated to minority farmers has asked a Texas federal judge to deny a Black farmers' association's bid seeking more time for fact discovery in the case. The white farmers — led by Sid Miller, a farmer and the commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture — told the court Wednesday that the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund intervened in the case to present the perspectives of Black farmers. But when it intervened, all the parties understood that the intervenors accepted and wouldn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS