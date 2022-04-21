Fla. Lawmakers OK End To Disney Special Taxing District

By Sanjay Talwani (April 21, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Florida would dissolve Walt Disney World's special taxing district under a bill approved by lawmakers Thursday, following through on threats by Gov. Ron DeSantis to punish the company for its attacks on legislation it condemned as anti-LGBTQ. The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature voted along party lines to eliminate Walt Disney World's special taxing district. Democrats called it retribution for the company's opposition to legislation that many call anti-gay. (AP Photo/John Raoux) The Florida House passed S.B. 4-C by a 70-38 vote without debate as several Democratic lawmakers shouted in protest over the Republican-led chamber's passage minutes earlier of legislation to redistrict the...

