City Of Austin Freed From Train Track Wrongful Death Suit

By Katie Buehler (April 21, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Austin, finding the city is immune from claims that poor street lighting near train tracks caused the death of a pedestrian. The Third Court of Appeals three-judge panel held decisions about the adequacy of street lighting within the city are closely related to street design and traffic regulations, two types of governmental functions that invoke immunity from lawsuits under the Texas Tort Claims Act. The panel's ruling overturns a Travis County District Court's denial of Austin's plea to jurisdiction arguing it was immune from the claims...

