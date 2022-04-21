Invesco Venture Scores $101M Loan For Colo. Project

By Charlie Innis (April 21, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Invesco Real Estate and EverWest Real Estate Developers have snagged a $101.3 million loan for a nine-building industrial project in the Denver metro area, according to an announcement Thursday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The loan will cover refinancing and construction for 25 North, a 936,775-square-foot industrial complex comprising three newly erected buildings and six that are yet to be constructed in Thornton, Colorado, JLL Capital Markets said. Thornton is in the northern part of the Denver metropolitan area. The broker praised the location of the project, saying it is near major thoroughfares and highways, including Interstate 25. The lender...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS