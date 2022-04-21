Intuit Judge Doubts FTC's Emergency Bid To Block Tax Ads

By Dorothy Atkins (April 21, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical at a hearing Thursday about the Federal Trade Commission's emergency request to block Intuit from marketing its TurboTax tax-filing software as free, noting that the April 18 tax deadline has already passed. During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer told FTC attorney Roberto Anguizola that the basis for issuing a temporary restraining order and injunction cannot be merely to "disrupt a satisfactory status quo." "You've got to have an emergency of some weight in order to invoke emergency powers of the court," the judge said. The judge added that the...

