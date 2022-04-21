NYC Businessman Gets Over 4 Years For COVID Loan Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (April 21, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan businessman who admitted to submitting bogus loan applications for $20 million in small business COVID-19 relief funds on Thursday was sentenced to more than four years in prison. Muge Ma, 38, a Chinese national and legal permanent U.S. resident was sentenced to 52 months in prison during a sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan. Last year, Ma, also known as "Hummer Mars," pled guilty to one count each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Ma, who formerly worked at banks including Citibank and China Merchant Bank, has been held without bail since his arrest...

