CFPB, NY Sue MoneyGram Over Alleged Remittance Lapses

By Jon Hill (April 21, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York's attorney general are going after one of the nation's largest providers of international money transfers, or remittances, suing MoneyGram International Inc. on Thursday over alleged compliance failures that they say persisted despite warnings. The CFPB and New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a complaint in New York federal court that accuses Dallas-based MoneyGram of repeatedly holding up funds from intended recipients and violating other key regulatory requirements that have been in place since 2013 for remittance providers. The complaint, which names MoneyGram and a subsidiary, MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc., as defendants, is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS