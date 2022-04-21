Judge Admits 'Inexcusable' Error In Atty's SEC Fraud Trial

By Brian Dowling (April 21, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Thursday acknowledged making an "inexcusable mistake" in refusing to poll a jury that found a Connecticut lawyer liable for securities fraud and recused himself from hearing the attorney's bid for a new trial. U.S. District Judge William G. Young, who presided over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's two-week securities fraud trial against Henry Sargent, said he had mistakenly believed that criminal defendants had a right to poll a jury while defendants in civil cases did not. The judge presiding over the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's securities fraud trial against Henry Sargent admitted that his...

