Nassar Victims Seek $130M From FBI Over Botched Probe

By Jack Queen (April 21, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Thirteen sexual abuse victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI over its botched handling of an investigation into the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, a Michigan attorney said Thursday. The claims come after a U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General report last year found that the FBI failed to properly investigate reports of abuse by Nassar and took steps to cover up its mistakes. The FBI faced withering criticism from lawmakers and gymnasts after the report was released, with many calling for the agents involved to be criminally charged. Nassar pled guilty to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS