'Varsity Blues' Couple To Test Feds' Legal Theory At 1st Circ.

By Chris Villani (April 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A California couple recently sentenced to eight weeks in prison for their roles in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme said Thursday they will plead their case to the First Circuit, setting up an appeal on legal issues that have divided some judges in the Boston federal courthouse. Palo Alto residents Amy and Gregory Colburn received their jail sentences earlier this month after they admitted to paying the scheme's ringleader, William "Rick" Singer, $25,000 to get his associates Igor Dvorskiy and Mark Riddell to cheat on the SAT exam for the Colburns' younger son. But thorny legal issues remain. Even as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS