Chinese Co-Living Co. Couldn't Know COVID Risk, Judge Says

By Charlie Innis (April 22, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Chinese co-living company that went public on the cusp of the pandemic defeated a proposed securities class action after a New York federal judge concluded the business had no way of knowing COVID-19 cases would skyrocket days after people bought shares. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty dismissed the claims with prejudice Thursday after the deadline for the investors to file a new complaint passed. Judge Crotty previously tossed the claims against co-living company Phoenix Tree without prejudice in March. But he gave the plaintiffs – investors Katherine Wandel and Gerald L. Kirkpatrick — a month to try again with...

