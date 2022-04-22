Dish Wants Franchise Fee Suit Returned To Federal Court

By Nadia Dreid (April 22, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Dish Network wants an Illinois federal court to reconsider its decision to remand a suit accusing it and other streaming giants including Netflix of illegally providing video services without paying state franchise fees, saying the case actually should be consolidated with another federal suit. The satellite company — which also has its own streaming service — asked the court Thursday to "recall its mandate to the state court" and give Dish Network permission to formally request that the case, filed by a collection of Illinois localities, be consolidated with a substantially similar case working its way through Illinois federal court....

