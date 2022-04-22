Balwani Never Told Theranos Lab Director To Lie, Jury Hears

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 22, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab director on Friday testified under cross-examination in the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that neither the embattled executive nor the company's convicted ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes ever told him to report an inaccurate blood test result. Adam Rosendorff, who also testified as a government witness at Holmes' fraud trial, was pressed by Balwani's lawyer about whether he would have authorized the release of any inaccurate blood test result while he was lab director at Theranos. "How was I to know at the time that the result was inaccurate?" said Rosendorff, who testified two days earlier that...

