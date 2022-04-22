Mass. Virus Ruling Sounds Death Knell, Insurance Attys Say

By Shawn Rice (April 22, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A ruling by the Massachusetts high court Thursday marks the beginning of the end for policyholders who hoped state courts would find that COVID-19 and related shutdowns damaged properties in a way that would trigger coverage, attorneys for insurance carriers say. Massachusetts high court justices said in a landmark ruling that Strathmore Insurance didn't have to cover restaurants for their losses caused by government shutdown orders during the pandemic, joining dozens of federal trial and appellate courts as well as state appellate courts on the interpretation of whether insurance policies cover those types of business interruptions. Attorneys for insurers say the Massachusetts...

