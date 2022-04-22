Officer Says Air Force Can't Stay Vaccine Mandate Suit

By Clark Mindock (April 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- An Air Force officer fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates says the military branch is trying to delay her case to "purge religious service members from the military" and urged a Georgia federal court Friday to reject the government's request to stay the case. The officer said the stay requested by the Air Force would "unquestionably" cause an undue, prejudicial delay in her attempt to secure justice for herself and a putative class of other Air Force members who claim the mandate fails to accommodate their religious beliefs. The Air Force has tried to delay the case before, the officer said, and the...

