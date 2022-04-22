Hedge Funders Avoid Prison In Bungled SDNY Case

By Stewart Bishop (April 22, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sentenced two hedge fund traders previously convicted by a jury over an alleged $100 million mismarking scheme to no prison time, in an unusual agreed-upon resolution of a case that was marred by allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, leading to an order for a new trial. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla sentenced former Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja and bond trader Jeremy Shor to agreed upon sentences of time-served, after the men pled guilty to one count each of securities fraud. Ahuja and Shor admitted to the charges as part of so-called 11c1c...

