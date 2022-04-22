Nordstrom Settles Patent Suit After Yahoo's $15M Trial Loss

By Lauren Berg (April 22, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday signed off on an agreement dismissing Nordstrom Inc. from claims that it infringed Droplets Inc.'s patented technology for quickly updating web pages, just a month after Yahoo Inc. was hit with a $15 million infringement verdict over the same claims. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar signed a stipulation noting that the small Texas company and the Seattle retail giant have settled the dispute and agreed to dismiss it with prejudice, according to the two-page filing. "Plaintiff Droplets Inc. and defendant Nordstrom Inc. have filed a stipulation of dismissal dated April 12, 2022, in which Droplets...

