Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nordstrom Settles Patent Suit After Yahoo's $15M Trial Loss

By Lauren Berg (April 22, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday signed off on an agreement dismissing Nordstrom Inc. from claims that it infringed Droplets Inc.'s patented technology for quickly updating web pages, just a month after Yahoo Inc. was hit with a $15 million infringement verdict over the same claims.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar signed a stipulation noting that the small Texas company and the Seattle retail giant have settled the dispute and agreed to dismiss it with prejudice, according to the two-page filing.

"Plaintiff Droplets Inc. and defendant Nordstrom Inc. have filed a stipulation of dismissal dated April 12, 2022, in which Droplets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!