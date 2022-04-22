Midwest Homeowners Win Cert. In Realtors Antitrust Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 22, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday certified multiple classes comprising hundreds of thousands of Midwest home sellers who allege that the National Association of Realtors and major broker franchisors conspired to inflate broker commissions, finding that common issues predominate in part because sellers were bound by the same NAR rules regardless of their location. In a 41-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough certified three classes of home sellers, which include hundreds of thousands of class members in Missouri and portions of Kansas and Illinois. The three certified classes differ based on whether the class members assert claims under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS