NY Court May Probe Botched $500M Fraud Case Despite Pleas

By Max Jaeger (April 22, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge in Rochester may launch her own inquiry into government misconduct in a $500 million fraud prosecution after the U.S. attorney's office settled the fraught case to avoid further scrutiny. Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said in an order Friday there are nagging "unresolved facts" about whether prosecutors intentionally misled a magistrate judge regarding their compliance with discovery obligations in the prosecution of Rochester real estate mogul Bob Morgan and three other defendants. The court had planned to litigate that question during an evidentiary hearing earlier this month, but the government agreed to settle with all...

