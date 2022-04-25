Judge Greenlights Nike TM Deal Barring Designers' Copycats

By Jasmin Jackson (April 25, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has approved a manufacturer's settlement in Nike's trademark infringement suit over two designers' counterfeit sneakers, giving the go-ahead to an agreement that bans the imitation of Nike shoe designs and the retailer's signature swoosh. In an order filed on Friday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi entered the consent judgment between Nike Inc. and California-based manufacturer La La Land Production & Design Inc. — which was accused of producing copycat versions of Nike sneaker designs, such as Dunks and Air Force 1s, for designers Warren Lotas and John Geiger. La La Land had conceded in the proposed...

