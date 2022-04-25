Credit Suisse Wants Forex Price-Fixing Class Decertified

By Katryna Perera (April 25, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse has asked a New York federal judge to decertify a class of investors in a nearly decade-old suit over an alleged conspiracy by 16 banks to manipulate foreign exchange markets using chat rooms. The investment bank filed a memo on Friday saying that although there are questions in the litigation that are common to the certified class, it is now clear that there are more individualized questions, defeating the predominance and superiority requirements and raising constitutional issues. The issues arose after the expert and fact discovery concluded, the memo says, arguing the class should be decertified for three primary...

