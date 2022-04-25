Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nissan, Investors Ink $36M Deal To End Pay Scandal Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 25, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. has inked a $36 million deal to end a proposed securities fraud class action from pension funds alleging the scandal surrounding ex-Nissan chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn's purported financial misdeeds triggered investors' losses, according to a Tennessee federal court filing Friday.

Jackson County Employees' Retirement System and Providence Employees Retirement System filed a motion seeking preliminary approval of a proposed $36 million settlement that would close out claims that investors were duped into buying Nissan securities at inflated prices because of the Japanese automaker's fraudulent financial filings. The dispute is in Tennessee, where Nissan's U.S. headquarters are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!