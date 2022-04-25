Nissan, Investors Ink $36M Deal To End Pay Scandal Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 25, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. has inked a $36 million deal to end a proposed securities fraud class action from pension funds alleging the scandal surrounding ex-Nissan chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn's purported financial misdeeds triggered investors' losses, according to a Tennessee federal court filing Friday. Jackson County Employees' Retirement System and Providence Employees Retirement System filed a motion seeking preliminary approval of a proposed $36 million settlement that would close out claims that investors were duped into buying Nissan securities at inflated prices because of the Japanese automaker's fraudulent financial filings. The dispute is in Tennessee, where Nissan's U.S. headquarters are...

