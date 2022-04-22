Jury Finds Developer Stole Money In Ga. Biz. Court's 1st Trial

By Kelcey Caulder (April 22, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court jury has unanimously found that the co-owner of a Georgia real estate development company breached his fiduciary duty by transferring the company's money to himself and his other real estate businesses without approval from the company's other co-owner. In the first jury trial held in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, the jury found Thursday evening that Miller Lowry had transferred money from Carter Lowry Development LLC to himself and his other real estate businesses — Miller Lowry Developments LLC, North Peachtree Norcross LLC and Thundercat LLC — without proper authorization from company's other co-owner, Matt Carter. On...

