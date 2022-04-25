DuPont Says Retiree Notices Too Different For Class Cert.

By Abby Wargo (April 25, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Chemical corporation DuPont asked a federal judge in Delaware to reconsider certifying a class of retirees suing the company claiming it violated federal benefits law by failing to give them ample notice about their retirement eligibility, telling the court the class members hadn't received the same notices. DuPont sent a letter Friday to U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation in Delaware federal court, asking him to reconsider the class certification of about 350 retirees that he approved earlier this month. The retirees had said DuPont violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it sent inadequate information about their...

